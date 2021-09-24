Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPO shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ SNPO traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 220,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,888. Snap One has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

