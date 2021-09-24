Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Snowflake by 98.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Snowflake by 840.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $321.50 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion and a PE ratio of -105.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.86.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 target price on shares of Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. FBN Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.41.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $4,351,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,041,565 shares of company stock valued at $300,860,836. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

