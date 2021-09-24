Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.95

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 19110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 895.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter. Sogou had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 0.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOGO. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sogou during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sogou during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sogou in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Sogou Company Profile (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of search and search-related services. The company offers its users general and vertical search services through its website sogou.com and mobile search application. Its products and services includes the Sogou Input Method, which is the Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC.

