SONO (SONO) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, SONO has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. SONO has a total market capitalization of $4,425.65 and approximately $1.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00098312 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,524.39 or 1.00076445 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.47 or 0.00801248 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00389538 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.15 or 0.00270985 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005671 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002202 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004594 BTC.

SONO Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONO is sonohub.ru . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

