SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.09. 11,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,290. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $53.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.90.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

