SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO) Shares Acquired by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.19. SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $103.45.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.