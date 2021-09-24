SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stock Position Lowered by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,605 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $65.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.50. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

