Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SPPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $2.40 on Monday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. The company has a market cap of $393.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.14.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

