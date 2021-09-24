Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Trading 2% Higher

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.97 and last traded at $26.82. 23,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,264,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,687,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40,378 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,291,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

