Splintershards Trading Up 22.1% Over Last Week (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $42.88 million and $4.54 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded up 22.1% against the dollar.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,687,459 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

