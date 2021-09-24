Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.02

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 1804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3,334.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

