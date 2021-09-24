Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at BTIG Research

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.50.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $144.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.09 and its 200-day moving average is $83.84. Sprout Social has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $6,715,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $105,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,711 shares of company stock valued at $19,811,635 over the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,790,000 after buying an additional 915,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,369,000 after purchasing an additional 753,840 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $34,706,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,981,000 after purchasing an additional 491,704 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after acquiring an additional 491,409 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

