srnArt Gallery (SACT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,567.00

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded down 33.6% against the dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. srnArt Gallery has a market cap of $135,653.93 and $2,567.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00069956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00105057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00151009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,459.69 or 1.00780499 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.24 or 0.06789827 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.86 or 0.00755635 BTC.

About srnArt Gallery

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

