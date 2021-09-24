Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Stabilus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Stabilus in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Stabilus in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Stabilus in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €69.17 ($81.37).

Stabilus stock opened at €60.15 ($70.76) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26. Stabilus has a 52-week low of €45.74 ($53.81) and a 52-week high of €72.55 ($85.35). The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 21.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is €65.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.70.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Analyst Recommendations for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

