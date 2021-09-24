Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Stabilus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Stabilus in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Stabilus in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Stabilus in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €69.17 ($81.37).

Stabilus stock opened at €60.15 ($70.76) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26. Stabilus has a 52-week low of €45.74 ($53.81) and a 52-week high of €72.55 ($85.35). The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 21.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is €65.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.70.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

