STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.97. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 457.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

