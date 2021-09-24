Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBUX. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.37.
Shares of SBUX opened at $114.14 on Monday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $81.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.26.
In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Starbucks by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,728,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $358,133,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,291,000 after buying an additional 1,324,776 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,250,000 after buying an additional 1,245,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.
