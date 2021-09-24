Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBUX. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.37.

Shares of SBUX opened at $114.14 on Monday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $81.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Starbucks by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,728,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $358,133,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,291,000 after buying an additional 1,324,776 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,250,000 after buying an additional 1,245,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

