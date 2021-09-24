State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 3,506 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after buying an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 353.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,164,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 907,186 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth $14,120,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,806,000 after purchasing an additional 712,299 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on M shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,601 shares of company stock worth $2,841,360. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.15%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

