State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 5,726 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,463,000 after acquiring an additional 311,305 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 14.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,325,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,387,000 after acquiring an additional 289,013 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,993,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,720,000 after acquiring an additional 202,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,569,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after acquiring an additional 19,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 3.92. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

