State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,622 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Neogen were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Neogen by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Neogen by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 235,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after buying an additional 148,957 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Neogen by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 127,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 90,038 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Neogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 23,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Neogen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $42.81 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.67.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.