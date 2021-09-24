State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 5.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAA. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,776.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,315 shares of company stock valued at $27,220,551. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAA stock opened at $147.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.88. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $163.08. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 350.86 and a beta of 0.98.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

