State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,688 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Accuray were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Accuray by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 75,312 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Accuray by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 704,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 203,704 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 314,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,724.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joshua Levine purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,380.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $154,650 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $3.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.15 million, a PE ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accuray Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

