State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $73.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.74.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The firm had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Bank of America raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

