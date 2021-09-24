State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,561 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,561 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of FormFactor worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 203.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 196.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.43. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $188.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

