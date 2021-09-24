Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MITO opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $84.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 313,182 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 750,417 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.