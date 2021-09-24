Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Stitch Fix in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $113.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,001.9% in the 2nd quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,534,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,819,000 after buying an additional 2,304,320 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 101.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,750,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,730 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 27.8% during the second quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 924,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after purchasing an additional 801,782 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,421.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,037 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,032. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

