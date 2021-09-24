Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 29.75% from the stock’s previous close.

SFIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,763.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,037 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,032. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 58.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 50,510 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth about $1,109,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,670,000 after acquiring an additional 331,758 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after acquiring an additional 801,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

