Stock Traders Buy High Volume of 1847 Goedeker Call Options (NYSE:GOED)

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 22,891 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 459% compared to the typical volume of 4,097 call options.

Shares of GOED stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.89. 1847 Goedeker has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. 1847 Goedeker had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $64.07 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Albert Fouerti purchased 330,000 shares of 1847 Goedeker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $973,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the second quarter worth $59,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the second quarter worth $78,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 667.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on 1847 Goedeker in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

