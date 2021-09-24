Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,852 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 79% compared to the average daily volume of 2,716 call options.

Shares of GSM stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 3.01. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $418.54 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth $39,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

