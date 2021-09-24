Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Black Stone Minerals Call Options (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,347 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 890% compared to the average volume of 439 call options.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at $6,706,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at $3,440,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 44,776.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 150.3% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 461,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 277,283 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSM opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.