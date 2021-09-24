Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 212.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,080,000 after purchasing an additional 113,984 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 106.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 115.4% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter.

VUG opened at $303.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.22. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $215.75 and a 12-month high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

