Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

