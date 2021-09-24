Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $971,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,015 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Target by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 223,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT opened at $242.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $118.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.61. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.10 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

