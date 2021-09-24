Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 195.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.62 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.43.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

