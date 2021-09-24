Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 74.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Netflix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Netflix by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $593.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $549.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $615.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.63.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

