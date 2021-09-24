Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is ($0.21). Stride reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

LRN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.48. 1,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,285. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Stride by 107.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 164.3% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

