Substratum (SUB) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $324.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Substratum has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00053917 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00125339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012145 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00043857 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

