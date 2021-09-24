Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target Raised to C$22.50 at CIBC

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SMMCF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.73.

SMMCF opened at $17.20 on Thursday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

