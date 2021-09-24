Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.520-$-0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $236.80 million-$238.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.02 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.140 EPS.

Shares of SUMO stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,867. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.66. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,069 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $67,518.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $53,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,549 shares of company stock worth $2,737,372 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

