Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,995 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,974,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,038,000 after purchasing an additional 161,084 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 36,409 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,289,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,908,000 after purchasing an additional 390,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Shares of SHO opened at $12.28 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 89.59%. The business had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.92 million. Research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.