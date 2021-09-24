SuperCoin Achieves Market Cap of $66,899.89 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 24th. In the last week, SuperCoin has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperCoin has a market cap of $66,899.89 and approximately $11.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,282,975 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

