Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,785,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,383,000 after purchasing an additional 874,794 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth about $256,658,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 143.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 860,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,505,000 after purchasing an additional 506,972 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 24.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 784,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,908,000 after purchasing an additional 152,770 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 0.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 514,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FCN stock opened at $134.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.73 and a 200-day moving average of $139.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $711.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

