Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,183 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,691 shares in the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $32,662,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 347,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.15. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

