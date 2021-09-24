Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 12,685 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 29.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,685 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWTR. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,884,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 94.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,317 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 170.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582,087 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,153,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Vertical Research raised Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

NYSE TWTR opened at $66.69 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average of $63.78. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,603 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

