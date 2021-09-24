Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 1,551 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Integer worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Integer by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Integer by 1,798.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 9.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $246,328.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $233,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $253,333.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,772 shares of company stock worth $1,596,670 over the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITGR. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE ITGR opened at $91.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.22 and a 200-day moving average of $92.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $312.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

