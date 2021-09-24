Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Noah worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Noah during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Noah by 42.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Noah in the first quarter worth $413,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Noah by 29.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Noah in the first quarter worth $573,000. Institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOAH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. CICC Research raised Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.50 to $57.80 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Noah has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Noah stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.38. Noah Holdings Limited has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $52.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average of $42.50.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

