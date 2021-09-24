Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 5,724 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of M.D.C. worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 7.3% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.64. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

