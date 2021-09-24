SVB Leerink Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AstraZeneca in a report issued on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.25. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AZN. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

AZN opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.16%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.