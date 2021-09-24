SVB Leerink Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seagen in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.59). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.59 EPS.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGEN. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.36.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $166.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.04 and a 200 day moving average of $150.92. Seagen has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total value of $5,957,903.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,565,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,534 shares of company stock valued at $19,967,680 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Seagen by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,738,000 after acquiring an additional 23,068 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 44.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Seagen by 3.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 9.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

