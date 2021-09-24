Swiss National Bank Acquires 4,900 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Safehold were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 111.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 69.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 68.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter worth $491,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $1,335,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,400 shares of company stock valued at $14,621,046. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SAFE opened at $79.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.87. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.98 and a 12-month high of $95.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10 and a beta of -0.47.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. Equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

SAFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

