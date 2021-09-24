Swiss National Bank Buys New Shares in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 399,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Centennial Resource Development as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDEV. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

CDEV stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 6.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

